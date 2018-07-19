Judge Jeanine Pirro stopped ABC’s The View this morning to plug her book, Liars, Leakers and Liberals; The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.

It was a master class for serious students of daytime talk show brawls. Watch the video below.

In her segment, Pirro claimed not to be an ideologue and explained she knew a good con job when she saw one. The audience began to laugh, perhaps having seen her Fox News Channel programs touting President Donald Trump.

Guest panelists Ana Navarro began to ask Pirro if she thought Trump was an actual conservative, given all those tariffs, his having previously espoused a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body and so on.

Pirro deflected, declaring Whoopi Goldberg to be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, in an aside to The View‘s conservative panelist Meghan McCain — and pointing at Whoopi.

“Did you just point at me?” Goldberg shot back. “I don’t have Trump Derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.’ … There have been a lot of people in office that I did not agree with, but I have never ever seen… anybody whip up such hate.”

Pirro fired back: “You know what is horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens!”

Goldberg was having none of it, telling Pirro, “What is horrible is when the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people!” The longtime co-host then ended the segment early, saying “Goodbye! I’m done!”

But Pirro was not done.

The Fox News Channel star went to Sean Hannity’s radio show to report Goldberg “went ballistic” on her when all she wanted to do was “have a discussion about the book.” Pirro forgot to mention the whole calling-Whoopi-deranged thing.

Pirro told Hannity that, backstage after the segment that got cut short, she had told Goldberg, “I fought for victims my whole life,” to which Goldberg had responded by telling her to “get the F out of this building!” leaving Pirro to exit the building “like a dog who was just kicked off,” the judge picture-painted.

She warned Hannity that Goldberg’s remarks are “typical of what is going on in this country.”

“They invite you on to talk, they then won’t let you talk,” she said. “They throw you off the show and then they throw you out of the building.

“And here’s the problem Sean,” she continued. “The problem is, once one starts doing it, the rest of them are going to start doing it.”

But, according to a source on the set, Pirro had showed up angry upon discovering that Navarro was a guest panelist — what with Navarro being a regular contributor to CNN. Pirro made her displeasure known, in no uncertain terms, as the show was in progress, snapping at the executive producer, Deadline’s source reported.

When Goldberg ended the segment early, Pirro got irked again, and let it be known as she was taking off her mic, said our source, who reported that the word “c*cksuckers” set the tone.

And, in conclusion, what Pirro had said to Goldberg offstage after the segment got cut short was not so much, “I fought for victims my whole life” as, “I’ve done more for abused women then you will ever do!” our source clarified.