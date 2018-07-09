EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set J.B. Smoove to star in Spider-Man: Far from Home, sources said. Sony would not comment and nobody would divulge Smoove’s role but I’m told it is a lead in the ensemble. So far, he’s the first new cast member to be set beyond Jake Gyllenhaal, who is expected to play the villain Mysterio. Jon Watts is directing, and Tom Holland returns as the webslinger, with Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei expected to reprise. The film is dated for July 5, 2019.

Smoove will shoot his role before returning to his regular role in Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He’s repped by UTA and Authentic.

Spider-Man Homecoming grossed $334.2 million domestically and $880.1 million worldwide after it bowed in July 2017.