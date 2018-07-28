AMC has greenlit Dispatches From Elsewhere, an hourlong anthology series created by and starring Jason Segel in his return to television. The network will make the announcement during its portion of TCA today.

Dispatches From Elsewhere, which will feature elements across multiple platforms, is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.

Segel will executive produce with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch for AMC Studios. Filming is slated to begin in early 2019.

This is Segel’s first TV role since he starred on the hit CBS comedy series How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. It also is the first TV series created by Segel who has written/co-written such movies as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets and Sex Tape.

“AMC has a proven history of finding shows that rise above, in every sense, and we think Dispatches from Elsewhere will be an incredible addition to that club,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “This is a very special project based on a truly unique premise and peopled by vivid characters, all driven by Jason’s wildly creative vision. We’re thrilled for audiences to see this bold, witty and enthralling series.”

Dispatches From Elsewhere was developed under AMC’s scripts-to-series model. Earlier this year, AMC Studios opened a writers room for the project, which generated multiple scripts. Recent AMC series that have taken that path to screen are Dietland, Lodge 49 and the upcoming NOS4A2.