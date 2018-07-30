Nicole Elizabeth Berger (All At Once, Clover) has been cast as the lead opposite Cameron Boyce in indie, Runt, along with Jason Patric (Speed 2, Narc), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls), Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse, Everybody Hates Chris) and Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands, Ender’s Game). William Coakley will direct the film, which is set to go before cameras this month in Los Angeles.

Described as a teenage dramatic thriller, the storyline follows high-school teenagers – artistic-loner Cal (Boyce) and lone-wolf, principled Cecily (Berger). Cal lusts after “hot girl” Gabriella (Hildebrand), while he is being bullied by her boyfriend, Vic (Knight), and his group of goons and jocks. Coach Wilkes (Patric), the Principal (Arnold) and Spanish teacher Talley (Mitch Silpa) – the adult figures at the high school – repeatedly fail the kids that they should be helping. With the insights of Cecily, Cal finds himself making pivotal life choices that force him to choose between what’s right and what he’s willing to stand up to and fight for.

The pic was penned by Coakley, Armand Constantine and Christian van Gregg (deceased). Carl Rumbaugh (A Raisin in the Sun) and Gregory Thomas (Tragedy Girls) are producing the Wagging Tails Productions, Inc project.

Patric is repped by APA; Brianna Hildebrand by ICM Partners and 23 Management Group; Arnold is repped by APA and Tize & Co.; Berger by Paradigm Talent Management and MKS&D; Aramis Knight by Osbrink Talent Agency and Ellen Meyer Management.