Aquaman and Frontier star Jason Momoa has been tapped as the lead of Apple’s original drama series See, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2) and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Written by Knight and directed by Lawrence, See is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. According to sources, the eight-episode See is set in a future when the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

Momoa will play Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.

Knight and Lawrence executive produce alongside Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo.

Momoa next headlines the upcoming stand-alone DC spinoff, Aquaman, which premieres December 21, 2018. On TV, he became a household name with his starring role as Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones. He recently played the lead in Netflix’s action/adventure series Frontier. Momoa is repped by WME, which is behind Endeavor Content.