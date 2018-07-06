Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best has thanked fans for their support in the wake of his Twitter post earlier this week in which he shared he had once considered committing suicide over “media backlash” to the Star Wars character.

In his initial tweet, Best posted a photo of himself with his young son as the two stood on a bridge overlooking the ocean.

“20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life,” he wrote. “It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know.”

While Best did not actually name the project, it has been nearly 20 years since Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released, in which he played the character Jar Jar Binks, his first major role in a film. He received brutal criticism for the character, who appeared in three prequels. Best tweeted the support he received following his tweet has been “overwhelming.”

Among those who reached to Best was Frank Oz, the voice of Yoda. “I LOVED Jar Jar Binks,” Oz wrote on Twitter. “I know I’ll get raked over the coals for saying that but I just will never understand the harshness of people’s dislike of him. I do character work. He is a GREAT character! Okay. Go ahead. Shoot. Gimme all ya got—but you’ll never make me change my mind.”

“Thanks @TheFrankOzJam you’ve always been kind, generous and supportive,” Best replied. “Love to you my friend.”

Writer-producer Anthony Sparks also extended his support to Best. “@ahmedbest is my brother from another mother. He’s stepping boldly into his truth and it’s one that many need to hear,” he wrote. “Proud of you my man. Much love! #bethere”

Last month, Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her posts on Instagram in the wake of the sexist and racist remarks she has received since playing Rose Tico on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Tran’s Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley took similar action in 2016 when she fully deleted her account after she received abusive backlash for her opinions about gun control.

The “solo show” in Best’s tweet refers to a one-man show he’s been considering doing, and has posted about recently on social media.

Best’s tweets follow below.

