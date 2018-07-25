Jamie Patricof’s Hunting Lane (Blue Valentine, The Zookeeper’s Wife) has signed a first-look deal with Universal Cable Productions. Under the pact, Hunting Lane will develop scripted programming with UCP for the the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio, as well as for external networks and streaming services, beginning with White Tears, a limited drama series based on Hari Kunzru’s critically praised novel, with Steven Caple Jr. (Creed 2) attached to direct.

White Tears is a ghost story, a terrifying murder mystery, a timely meditation on race, and a love letter to all the forgotten geniuses of American music and Delta Mississippi Blues. When Brooklyn hipsters, Seth and Carter discover a rare blues recording, they naively tumble into a thrilling investigation of race and cultural appropriation in society today. The book was published by Penguin Random House in March 2017.

Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, and Kathryn Thal of Hunting Lane will produce.

“Jamie and his Hunting Lane team have remarkable taste, and we love their dedication to supporting visionary and innovative filmmakers such as Steven,” said Kate Fenske, Senior Vice President, Development, Universal Cable Productions. “As our first project together, White Tears epitomizes the provocative, elevated and entertaining television we’re excited to produce together.”

Hunting Lane’s films include Niki Caro’s The Zookeeper’s Wife, Matt Ross’s Captain Fantastic, Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant, Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine, and Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden’s Half Nelson. Hunting Lane has also produced four documentaries for ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, earning them a Peabody Award and an Emmy.

Writer/director Caple’s debut feature film, The Land, premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film. It was acquired by IFC and released in summer 2016. Caple recently wrote the Emmet Till miniseries at HBO for producers Will Smith, Jay Z and Aaron Kaplan. Other television directing credits include episodes of Grown-ish and the Netflix docuseries Rapture. Caple most recently was tapped as director of Creed 2, the sequel to the smash hit MGM/ Warner Bros feature starring Michael B Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson. The film is currently in post-production and headed for a wide release Thanksgiving 2018. Caple is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Hunting Lane joins UCP’s roster of first-look deals including Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah, John Carpenter, Kathleen Robertson, Good Fear Film, Hypnotic (Suits and the upcoming spinoff for USA Network, Nightflyers for Syfy, and Impulse for YouTube Red), and Dark Horse Entertainment (Umbrella Academy for Netflix).