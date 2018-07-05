Actor and right-wing tweeter James Woods announced early this morning that he was dropped by his talent agent Ken Kaplan yesterday, with the agent apparently citing a sense of patriotism as the reason.

Woods tweeted a screen grab of Kaplan’s Fourth of July email that begins with the subject line “Well…” The actor described Kaplan as a “political liberal.”

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” Kaplan wrote, according to the Woods-tweeted image. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Responded Woods, “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

See the tweets below.

Kaplan’s email, apparently sent to the actor at 8:26 pm yesterday, followed Woods’ busy holiday tweeting spree, including one that referred to former president Barack Obama as “a stain” and, in quote marks apparently intended to suggest irony, a “man.” Another tweet, despite Woods’ appreciation of free speech, suggested that Dan Rather “be quiet” after the journalist tweeted “On this Fourth of July, I refuse to let Donald Trump have the flag of the United States as his own. I refuse to let the best of this nation be debased and weaponized against truth and justice. I refuse to bow to cynicism.”

Deadline has reached out to Kaplan and the Gersh Agency for comment.

Here are some of Woods’ holiday tweets, in chronological order, followed by his announcement today of his agent’s farewell.

I want to wish all my fellow Americans a glorious and joyous celebration of our nation’s independence today. The United States of America. What a heavenly creation she is! July 4, 1776 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 4, 2018

#Democrats don’t bother to pretend anymore. They want a mob of illegal aliens to pour across borderless, unregulated boundaries of our sovereign nation. They want this for one reason only: not for the sake of compassion, nor humanity, just for #IllegalVotes. #DemocratVoterFraud https://t.co/0GS6pfyObj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 4, 2018

Well, maybe try that forged document gambit again. But, of course, it didn’t work the last time you tried it and this time nobody is listening to you. Better you have some marshmallows and be quiet. https://t.co/lor9FBcxbJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 4, 2018

Rubbing out the last vestiges of the stain that was Obama. He’ll finally be the “man” who wasn’t there… https://t.co/qXgDalTOYX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 4, 2018

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018