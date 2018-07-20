James Gunn, who was fired today from Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise after past offensive tweets surfaced, will not make a planned appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego today where he was set to appear on Sony Pictures’ Hall H session to tout an upcoming horror film he is producing.

Sony never confirmed Gunn’s participation on the panel, which will include looks at the studio’s Venom and animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies. But he had teased the appearance on Twitter (see below), and sources now tell Deadline that he won’t appear.

The Sony session is at 6:15 PM PT at the San Diego Convention Center.

Disney responded quickly to the revelations of past tweets from Gunn that included references to topics including pedophilia and rape. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” studio boss Alan Horn said in a statement shortly after the tweets emerged.

As for Gunn’s horror movie at Sony, the untitled pic from H Collective being directed by David Yarovesky has already staked out a November 30 release date. Brian and Mark Gunn wrote the script with The H Collective fully financing and producing alongside James Gunn and his Troll Court Entertainment.

It’s unclear whether Sony plans any changes to the release strategy in the wake of today’s news.