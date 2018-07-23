Bobcat Goldthwait joined the ranks of celebrities to rise in support of James Gunn, with the comedian calling on Disney to remove his voice from an upcoming Disneyland theme park attraction to avoid appearing hypocritical.

Disney fired Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Friday after a conservative website surfaced tweets that referenced rape and pedophilia that Disney called “indefensible.”

In an Instagram post today, Goldthwait notes that he’s done his share of shocking and outrageous acts (say, rappelling nude from the top of the Oakland Coliseum during a Nirvana concert in the 1990s).

“I would hate for you to come off as hypocritical so I’m suggesting you remove my voice from the attraction that’s coming to your park. It’s called WORLD OF COLOR – VILLAINOUS, and I reprise the role of Pain, a role I played in HERCULES,” Goldthwait writes. “You see here’s the deal, years ago I made a lot of sarcastically shocking and offensive jokes. Many that I’m embarrassed about now, and I’d hate to make you guys look bad seeing that I’m openly critical of the president and his administration, and you seem to be taking your lead from some of his radical fringe supporters.”

Goldthwait suggested Disney might also want to glance at James Woods’ past tweets, “They’re a hoot!” Woods voiced Hades in the 1997 animated film Hercules.

Disney did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment, but it was emphatic about its decision to remove Gunn from the film.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios chairman said in Friday’s statement.

Gunn has publicly expressed regret, saying his past comments “don’t reflect the person I am today.”

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

A number of celebrities have since protested Gunn’s firing, including Guardians of the Galaxy’s stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

Bautista, who plays the emotionally restrained Drax, has been especially vocal, tweeting, “@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”