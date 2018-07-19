EXCLUSIVE: CAA just signed best-selling author James Frey. This comes as Brad Weston’s Makeready and The Picture Company prepare to launch A Million Little Pieces, the screen version of the semi-autobiographical and controversial addiction novel that was adapted into a feature by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, the latter of whom directed her husband in the lead role. The film, which also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Giovanni Ribisi and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation), will be launched as an acquisition title in the fall festivals.

Makeready is also teamed with Management 360 to package as a film Katerina, Frey’s first novel in ten years. The novel, which has been sold to foreign publishers in 37 countries, will be published this fall in the U.S. by the Simon & Schuster imprint Scout. Frey wrote the script and Makeready is out to directors and will make the film through its Universal Pictures and eOne distribution deal. Separately, Frey wrote a sequel novel to A Million Little Pieces called My Friend Leonard, which focuses on the character Thornton plays in the film. He also wrote The Lorien Legacies series, the first of which, I Am Number Four, was turned into a film by DreamWorks in 2011. Those novels were published under Frey’s YA label Full Fathom Five.

Frey had been repped by WME. He continues to be managed by Guymon Casady at Management 360 and his attorney is David Krintzman at Morris Yorn.