Jake Tapper was set to interview National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday’s State of the Union, but the White House decided to cancel the appearance. The cancellation comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday.

Tapper took to Twitter to announce the news saying that Bolton’s interviewed was locked. “Then the president attacked CNN during his UK presser, and our WH correspondent tried to ask a question,” he tweeted. “We are told Amb. Bolton remains fully prepared to do the interview but the White House has canceled it.”

During the aforementioned press conference, Trump refused to answer a question from Acosta and then said that the news network didn’t cover his “takedown” of the reporter. He then attacked CNN’s Jeff Zucker tweeting, “Remember, it was Little Jeff Z and his people, who are told exactly what to say, who said I could not win the election in that ‘there was no way to 270’ (over & over again) in the Electoral College. I got 306! They were sooooo wrong in their election coverage. Still hurting!”

No word yet on whether or not Bolton has rescheduled his appearance on Tapper’s State of the Union.