EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to Black Summer, a zombie drama starring Hart of Dixie alumna Jaime King. It hails from Z Nation co-creator/executive producer Karl Schaefer and the Syfy zombie apocalypse drama’s co-executive producer John Hyams.

Created by Schaefer and Hyams who will serve as co-showrunners, Black Summer stars King as a mother, torn from her daughter, who embarks upon a harrowing journey, stopping at nothing to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse.

Schaefer, co-created with Craig Engler and executive produces comedy-drama Z Nation, which is headed into its fifth season on Syfy. His previous series credits include Eureka, Ghost Whisperer and The Dead Zone.

Hyams’ feature credits include Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, All Square and the upcoming Maniac Cop produced by Nicolas Winding Refn.

King is coming off a starring role in Bitch, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Her feature credits also include Sin City and Mother’s Day. She is repped by Gersh, WME, MPE and attorney Bob Myman.