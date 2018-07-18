EXCLUSIVE: Jackson White has been tapped for the lead role opposite Kelsey Grammer in The Space Between, an music industry coming-of-age pic being directed by Dallas Buyers Club producer Rachel Winter. Shooting on the indie feature is now underway in Los Angeles.

The film, set during the mid-1990s L.A. music scene, centers on wannabe record exec Charlie Porter (White) who, struggling to get out of the mail room, is tasked with forcing forgotten rock star Micky Adams (Grammer) out of his contract at his longtime label.

Will Aldis penned the screenplay and Michael Roiff (Waitress), Steven Samuels (Michael Clayton) and Milan Popelka (Arrival) are producing.

White is a relative newcomer who first recurred in ABC’s The Middle and CBS’ SEAL Team this past season. He also scored a series-regular role in HBO’s comedy pilot Mrs. Fletcher based on author Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel.

He is repped by Progressive Artists Agency.