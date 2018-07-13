Don’t look to today’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia tweets — with new key art and a teaser promo — for answers on whether Glenn Howerton’s Dennis will be on the show when it returns September 5 for Season 13 on FXX.

But there are clues on this Friday the 13th. Sorta.

In the new key art, Sunny‘s Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson are pictured, in slasher-flick style, running terrified from a secluded cabin. In the background, on the cabin porch, is an ax-wielding, hockeymask-wearing maniac. Could the Jason Voorhees wannabe be the gang’s Dennis?

Very possibly, given Dennis’ well-established sociopathic tendencies and serial killer fantasies. But more to the point, does his background placement signal a reduction in Howerton’s presence on the comedy? The actor’s NBC sitcom A.P. Bio was renewed in May for a second season.

We already know that Sunny‘s upcoming season picks up from 2017’s Season 12 cliffhanger, when Dennis bid goodbye to the Paddy’s Pub gang after learning that he’d fathered a baby boy during a layover in North Dakota. The official FXX synopsis for Season 13 has Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dee (Olson) and Frank (DeVito) back, as always, at Paddy’s Pub, while Howerton’s Dennis “takes on the new role of father in North Dakota.”

The teaser tweeted today (watch it below) doesn’t help much either, showing only the show’s recurring characters, with the message: “After 12 seasons we have a lot of stories to tell.” The promo shows, campfire-style, Gregory Scott Cummins as Mac’s dad Luther, Artemis Pebdani’s Artemis, Lynne Marie Stewart as Charlie’s mom Bonnie, Andrew Friedman as Charlie’s Uncle Jack, Lance Barber’s Bill Ponderosa, Thesy Surface’s Margaret McPoyle, Mary Elizabeth Ellis’ Waitress and Sandy Martin as Mac’s mom.

The clip starts as the camera zooms past someone’s shoulder before Cummins begins his tale. Dennis? Nah. On closer inspection, the shoulder seems to belong to Mac’s mom, suggesting the camera is moving in a round-the-campfire way.

Take a look: