EXCLUSIVE: New Line Cinema will be reprising their genre cinematic preview night ScareDiego at Comic-Con on Wed., July 18, 9:30PM at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp District.

New Line

Last year, New Line teed off Annabelle: Creation with a full sneak preview in addition to showing the first extended clips from It, and the first teaser from The Nun. Casts and filmmakers from Annabelle: Creation and It, specifically the Losers Club, were on hand presenting and talking about clips. New Line also flooded the city throughout the confab with a number of yellow-rain jacket individuals who each carried the signature It red balloon. Annabelle: Creation went on to be an August hit with $102M stateside while It gobsmacked the industry in September as the highest grossing release ever for the month, in addition to numerous other B.O. records, with $327.4M.

This year’s ScareDiego will provide fans with some early details about Andy Muschietti’s It: Chapter Two (which began filming yesterday, and a photo of the grown-up cast was dropped) and there will be extended scenes from Corin Hardy’s The Nun, the next installment in The Conjuring universe opening on Sept. 9. In addition, there will be other surprise film announcements as well as filmmaker and talent appearances. SDCC runs from July 19-22.