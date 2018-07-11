EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frey has landed his first studio feature. The actor, whose credits include The Carrie Diaries and Gossip Girl, has been cast in New Line’s IT Chapter Two in the role of Don Hagarty who, in the Stephen King novel, is in a relationship with Adrian Mellon (who will be played by Xavier Dolan in the film).

Andy Muschietti returns to direct the sequel, which features the adult version of Losers’ Club members who survived the malevolent Pennywise, which Bill Skarsgard will once again portray. James McAvoy plays Bill, Bill Hader is Richie, Jessica Chastain is Beverly, James Ransone is Eddie, Andy Bean is Stanley, Jay Ryan is Ben and Isaiah Mustafa is Mike.

Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee and Dan Lin are producing the pic from a screenplay adapted by Gary Dauberman. Filming is slated to being this month and Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters on September 6, 2019. The first installment was a hit for the studio, raking in a cool $700 million at the worldwide box office.

Repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment, Frey last starred in Gabriele Muccino’s indie film, Summertime, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and is currently available on Netflix.