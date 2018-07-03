Warner Bros. has released the first cast photo for It: Chapter Two featuring the adult version of the Losers’ Club, signaling the start of production for the next iteration. The pic was taken during the table read and posted on the IT Movie official Twitter account with the caption “Back to Derry with these losers,” followed by a red balloon.

Featured in the photo are Jessica Chastain, who plays Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris.

IT Movie via Twitter

Andy Muschietti, who helmed the original, is back for the sequel, which portrays the kids — members of the Losers’ Club, who were tormented by Pennywise — as adults. Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, and Wyatt Oleff will also reprise their roles as the Losers’ Club from the first film, and Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise.

Warner Bros will release the film in theaters on September 6, 2019. Last year’s It grossed $327.5 domestically and $700 million worldwide.

https://twitter.com/ITMovieOfficial/status/101381430481299456