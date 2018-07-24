EXCLUSIVE: Isabel May, who stars on the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy series Alexa & Katie, has been set for a lead role in Let’s Scare Julie to Death, an indie thriller written and to be directed by Jud Cremata.

The plan is to shoot the film in one continuous, uncut 90-minute shot, telling the story in real time of a group of teen girls at a Halloween party who set out to scare the reclusive new neighbor girl next door. The prank turns to terror when they begin to disappear one by one. May will play the party’s host, who helps plan the scare-prank.

Cremata’s script will be used a blueprint from which performers will improvise, creating a gritty realism. This will serve as his feature film debut, and he is also producing with Mark Wolloff and Blitz Films’ Eryl Cochran and Nick Sarkisoy.

Alexa and Katie, toplined by May and Paris Berelc, was just nominated for an Outstanding Children’s Series Emmy. Production on Season 2 recently wrapped ahead of a debut later this year.

May is repped by UTA, The Coronel Group and McKuin, Frankel & Whitehead.