Having had its ass critically kicked for Season 1 in a way that Marvel rarely experiences, Iron Fist came into Comic-Con swinging today. Along with a gritty teaser and some heavy duty punk rock fueled fight scenes clip for the series, the biggest Season 2 punch of all was the announcement that the Finn Jones led series will be back for its second season on September 7.

Starting off with a green neon countdown clock like one seen online earlier this week (see above) and a self described “hype piece” video that showed the Finn Jones played martial arts master plus Defenders Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil as well as the Punisher. That was followed by the perhaps even greater spectacle of Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb coming out in full martial garb and boasting about how he has been trained by Mr. Miyagi until series star Jessica Henwick came out to end the whole thing.

Though Marvel kept who the attendees on the Iron Fist Season 2 panel in the San Diego Convention Center quiet, Jones, Henwick from the show were around the confab floor earlier signing autographs as was Luke Cage’s Misty Knight, played by Simone Missick:

The cast of Marvel’s #IronFist has hit the #MarvelSDCC stage for a fan signing! 👊 pic.twitter.com/E3XJ6X2Ia2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 19, 2018

“Misty just kinda came to hang out,” says Defenders vet Missick, picking up off Henwick’s appearance in Season 2 of Luke Cage and laughing that “ass kicking ensures.”

Along with the addition of Black Mirror alum and now Typhoid Mary playing Alice Eve, who was also part of the Iron Fist autographing team on Thursday at the Marvel booth, the touch of new showrunner Raven Metzner and Black Panther fight coordinator was certainly evident in the much more energetic footage