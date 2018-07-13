Instagram blamed a “bug” for causing a problem that rendered users around the world unable to access the photo- and video-sharing network.

Users turned to Twitter to complain about being unable to access Instagram, either through the app or desktop.

The outage appeared to have been widespread, touching thousands of users in North America, South America and parts of Europe, according to outage reports tracked by the site DownloadDetector.

A spokesperson for the -owned Instagram acknowledged the outage, but declined to say how many people were affected.

“This was caused by a bug that was quickly fixed,” said Seine Kim.

Users turned to Twitter to express their frustration — or have a little fun at Instagram’s expense. In a tweet that appears to have been deleted, one person joked, “Millions of people forced to eat lunch without showing the people what they ate.”

I just called my daughter to see how she’s handling the outage and she didn’t answer and now I’m worried. — KellyCathleen (@kellycathleen) July 13, 2018

This has been a bad week for new media titans.

YouTube TV experienced an outage during a high profile World Cup semifinal match — then offered to make good with its subscribers by offering a free week of service.