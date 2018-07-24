The list of signatories on a Change.org petition calling for the cancellation of Netflix’s upcoming series Insatiable continues to grow. As of Tuesday morning, the petition, which accuses the series of “body-shaming”, has gathered more than 120,000 signatures.

The dark comedy stars Debby Ryan as Patty, a high school student who has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But life changes quickly after she has her jaw wired shut following a punch in the face, and finds herself suddenly thin. A trailer released earlier this week shows Patty with and without a fat suit to represent her sudden weight transformation that brings first-ever positive attention from her classmates. Patty then seeks to exact revenge on those who wronged her.

“For so long, the narrative has told women and young impressionable girls that in order to be popular, have friends, to be desirable for the male gaze, and to some extent be a worthy human…that we must be thin,” the petition reads. It accuses the series of perpetuating “not only the toxicity of diet culture, but the objectification of women’s bodies” and calls for its cancellation. “The damage control of releasing this series will be far worse, insidious and sinister for teenage girls, than it will be damaging for Netflix in their loss of profit,” the petition continues.

Deadline has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Insatiable is set to premiere on Netflix on August 10.