EXCLUSIVE: Toronto-based production company Innis Lake Entertainment has optioned the film and television rights to John Verdon’s “Dave Gurney” mystery book series. Richard Wernham has been tapped to pen a screenplay for the film adaptation, which will center on the events on the first book, Think of a Number. Nick Wernham, who is currently in post-production on Innis Lake’s film Business Ethics is attached to direct.

Published by Crown/Random House and Counterpoint Publishing, the first book centered on a mysterious serial killing spree in upstate New York, and the detective, Dave Gurney, who comes out of retirement in an attempt to solve the case. The series currently contains five books with a sixth due out this week.

“I’m delighted at the prospect of seeing Dave Gurney come to life on the screen, and I suspect that thousands of readers of the Gurney series will share my feeling,” said Verdon.

The deal was negotiated by CAA and Friedrich Agency on behalf of the author, and by West On Wilshire and Stohn Hay Cafazzo Dembroski Richmond LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.