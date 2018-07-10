Disney dropped a number of release-date changes this morning, chiefly — as we already knew two weeks ago — that Indiana Jones 5 will miss its original July 10, 2020 release date. Instead, Disney has pushed the Steven Spielberg-directed movie to July 9, 2021. That’s because Spielberg is in pre-production on a reboot of West Side Story and even looking at directing The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara with Oscar winner Mark Rylance. Also, Jonathan Kasdan is in the middle of signing his contract to rewrite Indiana Jones 5.

Without a Star Wars movie on the holiday schedule, Disney is moving up its anticipated musical Mary Poppins Returns by one week from Christmas Day to Wednesday, December 19. The pic now will debut before such December 21 releases as Aquaman, Bumblebee, Alita: Battle Angel, Welcome to Marwen and Holmes & Watson. Something else has to budge off that release date on to Christmas Day. The weekend prior to Mary Poppins Returns, December 14, has Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Mortal Engines.

Title changes: Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet now is simply known as Ralph Breaks the Internet. That’s still dated for the Thanksgiving stretch on November 21.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise now will set sail on a week later on October 11, 2019, and Disney had an unspecified live-action title scheduled for May 29, 2020, that has been designated to Maleficent 2.

More untitled reservations and changes include:

A Marvel movie on July 30, 2021, moves to February 12, 2021 (a date the studio already had penned for an untitled Disney live-action film), while an untitled Disney live-action title for July 9, 2021, heads to July 30 that year.

Removed from the studio’s release schedule: an untitled Disney live-action originally set on November 8, 2019.