EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Players has set Erin Cressida Wilson to script a new version of Indecent Proposal, the 1993 Adrian Lyne-directed film about the consequences of a financially strapped couple young couple that succumbs to a $1 million offer from a rich man to sleep with the wife. Robert Redford, Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson starred in the hit. The original grossed $266 million worldwide.

Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Cressida Wilson scripted Secretary and The Girl on the Train. It will be interesting to see how the politics of the #MeToo movement dovetail into this narrative. In the original, the young husband cannot handle the results of the Faustian bargain as jealousy threatens to destroy the marriage.

This follows Sony setting a remake of Jagged Edge as a vehicle for Halle Berry based on the 1985 sexually charged thriller. Melissa London Hilfers was just hired to write the script.