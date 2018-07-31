Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has become the 7th animated film to ever cross the $1B mark at the worldwide box office. It’s Disney’s 5th animated and 18th ever billion-dollar release and joins Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War as The Mouse’s 3rd title to the milestone this year (4th overall in 2018 along with Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

With $574M domestic and $430.9M at the international box office, the global total is $1.005B through Monday. The sequel from Brad Bird that comes 14 years after the original still has some major markets to come.

The film nabbed an A+ CinemaScore and is 93% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It shattered records domestically with a $182.7M debut in mid-June. Playing like a comic book event, it had the best animated opening of all time, became the first toon to ever pass $500M there and now stands as the 9th biggest overall release in U.S. history.

Incredibles 2 began staggered offshore release in mid-June with the return of the Parr family of superheroes logging Pixar’s biggest opening weekend in 17 of 25 opening overseas markets.

The movie opened in China in June with $21M to score Pixar’s best debut in the Middle Kingdom and ultimately made $53.5M there.

Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, John Ratzenberger and Samuel L Jackson lend their voices to the toon that’s also penned by Bird who returns as Edna Mode. The previous movie won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and grossed over $633M globally.

Still to come are Japan and Spain this week, followed by Italy and Germany in September. The current lead markets are China, the UK ($45M), Mexico($37.1M), Brazil ($33.8M) and Australia ($32.7M).