YouTube has ordered a 10-episode second season of critically praised supernatural thriller series Impulse, directed and executive produced by Doug Liman (Bourne Identity), for premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019.

YouTube says the series pilot, which is available for free on the service, has drawn nearly eight million views since it premiered on June 6.

In Impulse, which hails from Universal Cable Productions and studio-based Hypnotic (Suits), Maddie Hasson stars as Henrietta “Henry” Cole, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. During a traumatic event, Henry discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport, and her newfound power confirms Henry’s conviction that she really was different from everybody else — but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

Hassan will return for Season 2 along with Missi Pyle as Cleo, Sarah Desjardins as Jenna, Enuka Okuma as Deputy Anna, and Craig Arnold as Lucas.

David Bartis and Gene Klein also serve as Executive Producers. Lauren LeFranc is the series’ showrunner and executive producer.

“This dramatic thriller has all of the right elements — with unexplained events and complex characters who drew us into their mysterious world right from the start,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Universal Cable Productions and the talented team at Hypnotic to create another intriguing season.”

Watch a teaser for Season 2 above.