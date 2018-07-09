Imagine Entertainment has opened the application process for Imagine Impact, the global content accelerator program that was launched by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard during Cannes. The pilot program, Impact 1, will run September 10 – November 2, 2018. The application window is now open and will stay that way for the next two weeks, July 9 -22. Creators interested in applying will do so through an online application on their website: www.Imagine-Impact.com.

The expectation is that 20 Creators will be selected for Impact 1. It might be the closest thing Hollywood has offered in some time to the golden ticket from Willy Wonka.

Imagine Impact is an eight-week creative boot camp that will discover new voices and empower content creators and narrative storytellers from around the world. By the end of the eight weeks, selected Creators will have developed a saleable screenplay, teleplay or presentation to pitch around town. Participants will be paid a stipend, and Imagine gets first look at the results which are owned by the participants.

During the program, each Creator or Creative Team will be partnered with a Shaper ¬- a best in class screenwriter or showrunner, who will work with them twice weekly on their project. Imagine Impact will be announcing their first group of 5 Shapers in the coming weeks.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our pilot program and start the journey of creating an innovative and collaborative way to develop great material,” said Grazer. “We can’t wait to discover talented, new voices and help them break into the industry, and to also work with established writers who are looking to further elevate themselves and their material in the marketplace.”

Said Howard: “Content acceleration is something that we really believe in, and there’s both a desire and need in the industry for it. While the program is sure to evolve, we are committed to it and already scheduled Impact 2 for March 2019, followed by Impact 3 next September.”