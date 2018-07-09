The nominations are out for the 33rd annual Imagen Awards, which celebrate positive portrayal and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures in TV and film. See the full list below.

Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water is nominated for Best Picture, along with Animated Feature Oscar winner Coco, comedy remake Overboard and Mexican comedy How to Break Up With Your Douchebag. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro also is up for Best Director for Shape of Water along with Coco‘s Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, Douchebag helmer Gabriela Iglesia and Monsoon‘s Miguel Duran.

On the TV side, seven shows will vie for Best Primetime Program – Drama: ABC’s The Crossing, How to Get Away with Murder and Station 19; NBC’s Shades of Blue and Law & Order: SVU; TNT’s Major Crimes; and USA Network’s Queen of the South. The Primetime Comedy hopefuls are Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which is moving to NBC in the fall), The CW’s Jane the Virgin, ABC’s Modern Family, Netflix’s One Day at a Time and NBC’s Superstore.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2018 Imagen Awards, which the Imagen Foundation will hand out August 25 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles:

Best Picture

Coco (Disney Pixar)

How to Break Up With Your Douchebag (Como Cortar A Tu Patan) (Televisa-Videocine-Lionsgate)

Overboard (3Pas Studios and Pantelion, Lionsgate MGM)

The Shape of Water (Double Dare You and Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Best Director

Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, Coco (Disney Pixar)

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water (Double Dare You and Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Miguel Duran, Monsoon (Create Entertainment/Desert Monsoon Media)

Gabriela Tagliavini, How to Break Up With Your Douchebag (Como Cortar A Tu Patan) (Televisa-Videocine-Lionsgate)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Eugenio Derbez, Overboard (3Pas Studios and Pantelion, Lionsgate MGM)

Andy Garcia, Geostorm (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gabriel Iglesias, Ferdinand (Twentieth Century Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios)

Mel Rodriguez, Overboard (3Pas Studios and Pantelion, Lionsgate MGM)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Eva Longoria, Overboard (3Pas Studios and Pantelion, Lionsgate MGM)

Yvette Monreal, Monsoon (Create Entertainment/Desert Monsoon Media)

Natalie Morales, Battle of the Sexes (Decibel Films, Cloud Eight Films and Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Best Primetime Program – Drama

The Crossing (ABC; ABC Studios)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC; ABC Studios)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC; NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment)

Major Crimes (TNT; The Shepard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television)

Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Shades of Blue (NBC; Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Jack Orman Productions)

Station 19 (ABC; ABC Studios)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox; Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Jane The Virgin (The CW Network; CBS Television Studios)

Modern Family (ABC; 20th Century Fox Television in assoc. w/ Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC; Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, The District)

Best Primetime Program – Specials, Movies & Mini-Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic; National Geographic presents an Imagine Television & Fox 21 Television Studio Production)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Oprah at the Apollo (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Harpo)

Best Actor – Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic; National Geographic presents an Imagine Television & Fox 21 Television Studio Production)

E.J. Bonilla, The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Joaquim de Almeida, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Alfonso Herrera, The Exorcist (FOX; 20th Century Fox Television/Morgan Creek Productions)

Christian Navarro, 13 Reasons Why (Netflix; Paramount Television/Netflix)

Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Snowfall (FX Networks; FX Productions)

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Miles Gaston Villanueva, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC; NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment)

Best Actress – Television

Alice Braga, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

America Ferrera, Superstore (NBC; Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, The District)

Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue (NBC; Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Jack Orman Productions)

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Aubrey Plaza, Legion (FX Networks; FX Productions and Marvel Television)

Katie Stevens, The Bold Type (Freeform; Universal Television, The District)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Jaime Camil, Jane The Virgin (The CW Network; Poppy Productions, RCTV, Electus, CBS Television Studios, Warner Bros. Television/CW)

Jorge Diaz, The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Jon Ecker, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Raúl Esparza, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment)

Peter Gadiot, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Carlos Gomez, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC; NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment)

Joe Minoso, Chicago Fire (NBC; NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment)

Daniel Zovatto, Here and Now (HBO; HBO Entertainment and Your Face Goes Here Entertainment)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox; Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Sofia Carson, Descendants 2 (Disney Channel; Bad Angels Production)

Melonie Diaz, Room 104 (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Veronica Falcon, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox Television and Universal Cable Productions)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Karina Ortiz, The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Francia Raisa, Grown-ish (Freeform; ABC Studios)

Karla Souza, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC; Shondaland/ABC Studios)

Gina Torres, Suits (USA Network; Universal Cable Productions)

Best Young Actor – Television

Cree Cicchino, Game Shakers (Nickelodeon)

Ethan Kent, Room 104 (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Gavin Kent, Room 104 (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai (YouTube; Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television)

Jenna Ortega, Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel; Horizon Productions, Inc.)

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Variety or Reality Show

MasterChef Latino (Telemundo; Endemol Shine Boomdog)

Felipe Esparza: Translate This (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Felipe’s World and Unreel Media)

George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C. (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Travieso Productions and Dakota North Entertainment)

Fluffy’s Food Adventures (Fuse; Arsonhouse Entertainment, B-17 Entertainment, Fluffy Shop Studios)

Pati’s Mexican Table (WETA/American Public Television; Co-production of Mexican Table LLC, WETA Washington DC, and FRANK)

Best Children’s Programming

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel; Horizon Productions, Inc.)

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special (HBO; Sesame Street Workshop)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Best Documentary

15: A Quniceañera Story (HBO; HBO Documentary Films)

America Reframed: Farewell Ferris Wheel (World Channel; Kola Pictures, Latino Public Broadcasting, Independent Television Service (ITVS), American Documentary)

City Rising (KCET)

Clinica de Migrantes (HBO; HBO Documentary Films)

Dolores (PBS; The Dolores Huerta Film Project, LLC, 4 Stick Films, Carlos Santana)

Lost LA (KCET)

The Pushouts (Curious Matters, LLC)

Best Informational Program (Local or National)

Adelante! (Milwaukee PBS)

Noticias Telemundo: “Houston Floods” (Telemundo Network)

Noticias Telemundo: “Inmigración con Alma Rosa Nieto” (Telemundo Network)

Noticias Telemundo: “Nuestra Gente Extraordinaria” (Telemundo Network)

Primer Impacto (Univision Network)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO; HBO Sports)

Sin Vergüenza (SVseries.com; Kavich Reynolds Productions)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic; Revelations Entertainment for National Geographic)

Best Short-Form Non-Fiction Program

ESPN Features – SC Reportajes – “Dreamer” (ESPN Deportes; ESPN)

ESPN Features – SC Reportajes – “En las Buenas y en las Malas” (ESPN Deportes; ESPN)

ESPN Features – SC Reportajes – “Hoops Sagrado” (ESPN Deportes; ESPN)

International Mom Advice (Tonic; VICE Media, LLC)

The San Ysidro Purgatory (Daily VICE; VICE Media, LLC)

StoryBored USA (WORLD Channel YouTube; William D. Caballero, Latino Public Broadcasting, WORLD Channel, KQED)

Best On-Air Advertising