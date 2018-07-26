UPDATED, 2:25 PM: The executive director of IATSE Editors Guild Local 700 is not happy with the tentative contract deal that IATSE struck with producers today. In a communique to her members, Cathy Repola said that the local’s president will be calling a special meeting of the guild’s board of directors, where she will be recommending “non-ratification of this deal to the board.”

The news comes shortly after IATSE and management’s AMPTP announced an agreement on a new film and TV contract. The new three-year deal, which would avert a threatened crippling strike, still must be ratified by the 43,000 members of the union’s 13 Hollywood locals.

“We reached a tentative agreement for a new contract,” said a spokesman for the AMPTP today. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Deadline reported earlier today that not everyone is happy with the tentative deal. “It’s not a deal that Cathy would want,” said a Local 700 source.

“We ended up with the same deal that was offered two months ago,” another Local 700 source told Deadline. “Standard increases with no real solution to address the future of the pension and health plans. The new residuals revenue for steaming is bullshit — a convoluted calculation that will result in little actual dollar value. All we wanted was the same deal WGA and DGA were given. This is an absolute disgrace.”

Prior to the resumption of contract talks this week, Repola told her members that she was “skeptical” that a deal could be reached without a strike. “I wish I could say I am hopeful we will reach an acceptable agreement, but based on the direction this has been heading, I am skeptical at this time,” she said. “If we are unable to reach agreement, the IA will send out a strike authorization vote.”

“Negotiations are at an existential crisis,” Editors Guild president Alan Heim told the cheering crowd of 2,000 members at their meeting Saturday. “This is the first time in my many years as a union member that I feel the studios are not dealing in good faith.”

Repola and others had been arguing for a new formula to capture residuals from shows aired on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu to help fund the union ailing pension plan, which is fast approaching “critical” status.