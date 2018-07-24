The depths of human loneliness can be cruel, as Peter Dinklage learns in I Think We’re Alone Now. One look at the brief teaser trailer for the film will back that up. Check out the tense and atmospheric footage above.

But things eventually will change in the R-rated film directed by Reed Morano, who won an Emmy for helming The Handmaid’s Tale, and scripted by Mike Makowsky. Here’s the logline: Del (Game of Thrones star Dinklage) is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself — until he is discovered by Grace (Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay.

The latest film to borrow its title from a song, I Think We’re Alone Now won a Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at Sundance, where it premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fernando Loureiro & Roberto Vasconcellos and David Ginsberg are the producers. eOne’s Momentum Pictures, which scooped up the film about a month after its Park City bow, will open it September 14 in Los Angeles and New York, followed by a national rollout a week later.