TNT has released the official trailer for limited series I Am The Night (fka One Day She’ll Darken), from executive producer and director Patty Jenkins, and starring Chris Pine, who also executive produces.

The project reteams Jenkins and Pine, who worked together on Wonder Woman.

Inspired by true events, I Am the Night tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley) who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery. Pine plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack-reporter/paparazzo. Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson and Connie Nielsen also star.

A Fighter’s Heart and The Disaster Diaries author Sam Sheridan wrote five of the six episodes, inspired by the life of Fauna Hodel. The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Anonymous Content and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why, Spotlight), Pine, Sheridan and Carl Franklin, (House of Cards, Homeland) serving as executive producers, with Franklin also directing two episodes.

I Am the Night is slated to premiere in January. Check out the trailer above.