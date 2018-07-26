Beloved actor Paul Walker, who died in a tragic car accident at age 40, is remembered as a smiling young man in the first trailer from the upcoming documentary I Am Paul Walker.

The documentary, from Paramount Network and Network Entertainment, bows August 11 at 9 PM ET/PT via Paramount Network. It features family and friends remembering the actor and humanitarian, many speaking for the first time, and includes previously unseen family footage.

Walker was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in The Fast and the Furious series, appearing in five of the first six installments. He died Nov. 13, 2013 while filming the seventh film.