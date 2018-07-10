Dom Bird, who was responsible for commissioning some of Channel 4’s most recent hits including Hunted and Tattoo Fixers, is set to leave the British broadcaster.

Bird, who is Head of Formats at the broadcaster, is exiting later this summer and is thought to be considering a move into production. He has been at C4 for six years, having joined from the BBC, where he was Creative Director at the company’s entertainment production division, overseeing shows such as Dragon’s Den and Mastermind.

In addition to C4’s Hunted and E4’s Tattoo Fixers, which was one of the youth-skewing broadcasters biggest hits, he ordered the likes of Lego Masters and Celebs Go Dating and oversaw hit reality series Made In Chelsea.

His departure comes after Channel 4 installed former Electric Ray boss Karl Warner as boss of E4.

Bird said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have spent six years at Channel 4. Channel 4 is a unique broadcaster that is constantly evolving. Now is the time to let others take it forward as the channel starts to deliver against its exciting new vision under Ian Katz’s leadership.”

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz added, “Dom has had an exceptional tour of duty as C4’s head of formats. He’s a hugely talented and thoughtful commissioner and leader with an unerring instinct for what younger viewers want to watch. We’ll miss him hugely but hope to work with him again in future.”