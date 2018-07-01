As we get closer to the final July 15 match of the World Cup, coverage of the event will continue to be at an all time hight. Social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter will offer recaps and highlights, but for those of you who want to watch Sunday’s Round 16 matches between Spain and Russia as well as Croatia and Denmark, we got you covered.

Spain is set to go up against Russia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow 5 PM local time which translates to 7 AM EST/10 AM PST. Croatia and Denmark will go head to head at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod at 9 PM local time which is 11 AM EST/2 PM PST stateside.

Both matches will be available to watch live on Fox Sports as well as Telemundo. The matches will also be available for live stream for authenticated users on Foxsports and the Fox Sports App. On the Telemundo side, the matches will be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports, the Telemundo stations’ apps, and across mobile, tablet and most connected TV devices.

For those who have access to Hulu, the matches will be available with Live TV via Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. The matches will also be available live on Fox and FS1 to subscribers to DirecTV while Sling TV will have live matches on FS1. YouTube TV will offer all games live in U.S. markets in English and Spanish through Fox, Telemundo and NBC Universo, and the YouTube TV cloud DVR feature is available to record matches.