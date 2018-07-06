The quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup get underway today and Saturday in Russia, with France taking on Uruguay at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT in Nizhny Novgorod, followed by Brazil facing Belgium in what is likely the highest-profile game of the stage at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT in Kazan.

France, the 2008 World Cup winner, finished first in its Group C then outscored Argentina 4-3 in the Round of 16 to advance. Uruguay, the Group A winner and two-time World Cup champ, didn’t concede a goal in the group stages before bouncing defending European champ Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo 2-1 in the first round of the knockout stage.

Brazil, the five-time World Cup winner, and Belgium feature two of the most talented teams in the field, with Brazil taking Group E then rolling (sorry, Neymar) past Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16. Belgium had a less stable Round of 16 game, needing to come from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 thanks to an extra-time goal.

Both matches will be available to watch live on Fox Sports as well as Telemundo. The games will also be available for live stream for authenticated users on Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App. On the Telemundo side, matches will be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports; the Telemundo stations’ apps; and across mobile, tablet and most connected TV devices

For those who have access to Hulu, games are available with Live TV via Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. The matches will also be available live on Fox and FS1 to subscribers to DirecTV while Sling TV will have live matches on FS1. YouTube TV will offer all games live in U.S. markets in English and Spanish through Fox, Telemundo and NBC Universo, and the YouTube TV cloud DVR feature is available to record matches.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter will offer recaps and highlights.