In the final two games of Round 16 of the World Cup, Sweden will face off against Switzerland while Colombia will go toe-to-toe (literally) against England. As we inch closer to the Fourth of July, many will be celebrating the holiday by watching these matches live Tuesday.

The Sweden vs. Switzerland match takes place at Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg and start at 5 PM local time. Stateside, fans can watch the match at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on Telemundo and Fox Sports 1. The Colombia vs. England match takes place at Spartak Stadium in Moscow and is slated to start at 9 PM local time which means that World Cup diehards won’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn to watch. The match will air at 2PM ET/11 AM PT on Fox.

Both matches will be available to watch live on Fox Sports as well as Telemundo. The matches will also be available for live stream for authenticated users on Foxsports and the Fox Sports App. On the Telemundo side, the matches will be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports, the Telemundo stations’ apps, and across mobile, tablet and most connected TV devices.

For those who have access to Hulu, the matches will be available with Live TV via Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. The matches will also be available live on Fox and FS1 to subscribers to DirecTV while Sling TV will have live matches on FS1. YouTube TV will offer all games live in U.S. markets in English and Spanish through Fox, Telemundo and NBC Universo, and the YouTube TV cloud DVR feature is available to record matches.

And as always, social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter will be on high alert with their coverage of the World Cup, offering recaps and highlights.