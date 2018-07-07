The second day of quarterfinal matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will feature young England against upstart Sweden and Croatia against host Russia, with the winners to face one another in the tournament’s semifinals alongside Friday’s winners France and Belgium.

England, which finished second behind Belgium in Group G, escaped the Round of 16 with a penalty shootout victory over Colombia, erasing decades of misfortune in World Cup penalty kicks. The 1966 World Cup winner, captained by the tournament’s leading scorer Harry Kane, now faces Sweden, probably outside of host Russia the least likely of the teams to reach the final eight. The Swedes were the surprise winners of a Group F that included defending champ Germany, Mexico and South Korea, and then got to the quarterfinals by topping Switzerland 1-0 in the Round of 16.

Saturday’s second game pits Russia, by far the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, hoping to continue its improbable run against Croatia, one of only three teams to win all three games in its group (and its Group D was the toughest, with Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland). Russia and Croatia both needed Round of 16 penalty-kick shootouts to secure their berths in this game, with Russia stunning Spain and Croatia stopping Denmark.

The winners of Saturday’s games play one another in the semifinals Tuesday at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT (live on Fox and Telemundo). The winner will play the winner of Tuesday’s France-Belgium showdown in the final July 15.

Both matches Saturday will be available to watch live in the U.S. on the main Fox broadcast network — England-Sweden at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT in Samara and Croatia-Russia at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT in Sochi — as well as on Telemundo. The games will also be available for live stream for authenticated users on Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports app. On the Telemundo side, matches will be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports; the Telemundo stations’ apps; and across mobile, tablet and most connected TV devices.

For those who have access to Hulu, games are available with Live TV via Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. The matches will also be available live on Fox and FS1 to subscribers to DirecTV while Sling TV will have live matches on FS1. YouTube TV will offer all games live in U.S. markets in English and Spanish through Fox, Telemundo and NBC Universo, and the YouTube TV cloud DVR feature is available to record matches.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter will offer recaps and highlights.

In the UK, where England-Sweden will be of paramount interest, the BBC is sharing rights to the tournament with ITV – the event is protected by “crown jewels” rules, meaning that it must air on free-to-air networks.