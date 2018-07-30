Oscar winner Timothy Hutton has signed on as a series regular for the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s legal thriller drama series How To Get Away With Murder.

Per standard Shondaland practice, no details about Hutton’s storyline are being revealed.

Season 5 picks up after Annalise’s (Viola Davis) class action victory in the Supreme Court, with Michaela (Aji Naomi King), Connor (Jack Falahee), Asher (Matt McGory) and Laurel (Karla Souza) moving on with the next chapter of their lives. Per ABC’s logline: a new mystery involving one of their own will unfold, as relationships are fractured and new secrets are exposed.

Created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy), How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers.

How to Get Away with Murder is produced by ABC Studios. Season 5 premieres Thursday, September 27 at 10 PM on ABC.

Hutton, who won a supporting actor Oscar for Ordinary People, recently wrapped shooting a starring role in the anticipated The Haunting Of Hill House, Netflix’s re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel. He received an Emmy Nomination for his role on John Ridley’s critically-praised ABC series American Crime, and next will be seen in the Amazon series Jack Ryan, opposite John Krasinski, as well the Plan B feature Beautiful Boy with Steve Carell. He was most recently seen in feature All The Money In The World. Hutton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.