EXCLUSIVE: Amirah Vann, who recurred heavily in the fourth season of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season of the Shondaland drama.

Vann plays Tegan Price, an attorney working with Caplan & Gold. She was introduced in Episode 3 and appeared in 10 of the 15 episodes from the thriller drama’s fourth season, including the season finale. In it, Tegan was revealed as a whistleblower to the FBI. Per standard Shondaland practice, no details about Tegan’s storyline in Season 5 are being revealed beyond the fact that she will complicate the lives of the show’s characters.

Vann is the second new series regular cast addition on HTGAWM next season, joining Rome Flynn, who was promoted after guest starring in the Season 4 finale.

Photo: Tina Turnbow

“I’m so excited to join the HTGAWM family as a series regular,” said Vann. “Working with this incredible cast and crew has been amazing and I’m thrilled to see how Tegan is going to shake things up this season.”

Starring Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Conrad Ricamora, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber and Liza Weil, How to Get Away With Murder revolves around the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear and guilt bind her to her longtime associates and students. As the group struggles to move on following the death of one of their own, their past continues to haunt them.

How to Get Away With Murder is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk, who also serves as showrunner.

Vann most recently appeared in a major recurring role in USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. and played a lead in the ABC drama pilot The Finest. She also co-starred as Ernestine on WGN America’s Underground. Vann is repped by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company and CESD.