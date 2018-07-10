Freeform has put into development How the Other Half Hamptons, an hourlong series from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions.

Based on the book by Jasmin Rosemberg, which was released by Grand Central Publishing in 2008, How the Other Half Hamptons explores the Hamptons sharehouse, an annual ritual with a camp-like culture that scores of Manhattan twentysomethings take part in every summer.

Best friends Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the suddenly single serial monogamist) are about to find out How The Other Half Hamptons. For 16 weekends, they’ll inhabit a 10-bedroom house with 40 strangers and juggle endless parties with regrettable hookups while dodging unexpected twists of fate. They’ll encounter shared bathrooms (three or more women to a mirror,) discover what passes for entertainment (beer pong,) and face sticky dilemmas (having your ex show up at the same house.) If nothing else, they’ll learn at least one valuable lesson — how to do it better next year.

Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are executive producing alongside Ripa, Consuelos and Albert Bianchini for Milojo Productions. As longtime New Yorkers, husband-and-wife Ripa and Consuelos have been Hamptons regulars and have owned a place in the posh oceanside enclave.

Kapital has a long history at Freeform and its predecessor ABC Family that includes multiple pilots and two series, Chasing Life and Kevin From Work. Additionally, Kapital and Milojo have developed several projects together.

Kapital Entertainment’s series portfolio includes A Million Little Things and American Housewife at ABC; The Neighborhood, Fam and Life In Pieces at CBS; Divorce at HBO; Santa Clarita Diet at Netflix; The Chi at Showtime; and Tell Me a Story at CBS All Access.

Milojo’s TV credits include documentaries The Streak for ESPN and Off The Rez for TLC (both of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival) as well as Fire Island on Logo. In the digital space, the company did Joffrey Elite for YouTube’s AwesomenessTV. At Freeform (then ABC Family), Milojo previously developed a musical comedy. The company is repped by CAA and attorney Jake Levy.