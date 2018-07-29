In her first TCA executive session today, Netflix’s VP original programming Cindy Holland was not ready to announce a premiere date for the sixth and final season of its first homegrown original scripted series, House Of Cards, but she addressed the show’s swan song with Robin Wright as the sole lead.

“We’re really proud of the show, and it’s a fitting end,” Holland said. “We always planned for Season 6 to be the final season, and we are proud of the work Robin, the cast and crew have done.”

House Of Cards was embroiled in controversy last fall when original star Kevin Spacey faced a slew of sexual misconduct allegations, which led to his dismissal and the show taking a lengthy hiatus to reconfigure a sixth season without him.

At the end of Season 5, Spacey’s Frank Underwood resigned as President with wife Claire (Wright) stepping into the Commander-in-Chief role.

The new, abbreviated eight-episode season of House Of Cards includes major cast additions Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern. They join returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The season will “bring closure of the show for fans,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in December.