Netflix’s House Of Cards has a July 4th message from the new President of the United States: Claire Underwood. The Beltway series, whose sixth and final season is expected later this year, tweeted a short video of Robin Wright as POTUS in which she wishes, “Happy Independence Day…to me.” That’s followed by the hashtag #MyTurn. Check it out below.

At the end of Season 5, former star Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood resigned as President with wife Claire stepping into the Commander-in-Chief role. Production on the sixth season was then suspended in late October after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Spacey. Soon after, he was dismissed from the series.

The new, abbreviated eight-episode season of House Of Cards includes major cast additions Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern. They join returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The season will “bring closure of the show for fans,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in December.

Here’s today’s message: