EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off of the release on of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Director Genndy Tartakovsky, has signed on to direct two original animated features for Sony Pictures Amination. Details on the future projects are scarce but what is known is that the film’s titles are Fixed, an R-Rated comedy, and Black Knight, an epic action-adventure in the vein of Tartakovsky’s popular series Samurai Jack, which he will also write.

“I’m very excited to start this next adventure with my Sony family,” said Tartakovsky. “With their trust and support we are going to do something unique and different, and push animation to the next level.”

Tartakovsky directed all three Hotel Transylvania films (and co-wrote the third), which have collectively raked in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The third installment, currently playing in theaters, opened at $44 million domestically and currently has a worldwide tally of $227 million.

“Genndy is one of the most singular voices in animation today and we are overjoyed to have him develop his next original features at Sony Pictures Animation, where he began his theatrical career nearly a decade ago,” said Kristine Belson, President of Sony Pictures Animation. “His imagination and talent have no boundaries, which will be made abundantly clear by the two wildly different movies he’ll be directing next.”

Tartakovsky is also known as the creator of animated series Dexter’s Laboratory and Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Up next on Sony’s animation slate are Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which hits out December 14, and Lin Manuel Miranda’s original musical feature Vivo, out November 6, 2020.

Tartakovsky is repped by WME.