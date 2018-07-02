EXCLUSIVE: It’s another successful partnership between Sony and Amazon Prime.

After the two partnered to sell early preview tickets on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle back in December, earning $1.86 million before its $71.9M five-day opening, their latest marketing sneak preview collaboration on Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation racked up close to $1.3M per Deadline sources from 3 PM showtimes on Friday at roughly 1,000 theaters. Note that the Transylvania 3 tickets were sold at matinee prices, whereas Jumanji was sold at an evening price. The threequel opens July 13.

Amazon Prime members were given the opportunity on June 21 to purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets.

Unlike Thursday night previews before a movie’s opening, which have become increasingly common over the past eight years, it’s not often that a sneak preview’s ticket sales are reported. Recent sneak previews at the B.O. include Paramount’s Baywatch last year ($1.25M) and 20th Century Fox’s Love, Simon during the spring ($800,000).

Transylvania 3, directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and starring the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Mel Brooks, has amassed $831.5M between two titles at the worldwide box office, with the last movie opening to a franchise domestic high of $48.4M.

Tracking services have Hotel Transylvania 3 opening between $38M-$45M.