EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment Tonight correspondent/actor Cameron Mathison will be the new co-host alongside Debbie Matenopoulos on Hallmark Channel’s daily lifestyle series Home & Family. He will replace long-time co-host Mark Steines who was abruptly let go at the end of May after five and a half years. The announcement is expected to be made today as part of Crown Media Networks’ TCA appearance.

Mathison had been an occasional guest co-host on Home & Family since 2013 and has became a frequent substitute in the two months since Steines’ exit. He will continue to guest host for the rest of the summer, switching to full-time co-hosting duties alongside Matenopoulos when the new seventh season of Home & Family launches in September with DIY events celebrating Fall Harvest. Home & Family, which has received three Daytime Emmy nominations, airs Monday-Friday at 10 AM.

Like Steines, Mathison comes to Home & Family from ET where he has been correspondent, weekend co-anchor and substitute weekday co-anchor since 2015. Mathison also is an actor, probably best known for his stint on All My Children, who is familiar to Hallmark viewers from the slew of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries TV movies he has starred in, including the Murder, She Baked franchise, A Summer to Remember, At Home in Mitford and The Christmas Ornament.

“Cameron Mathison, always a fan-favorite in Hallmark Original movies, brings his enthusiasm, zest and spirit to the liveliest how-to show in all of Daytime television,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “TV viewers have come to know Cameron on All My Children and as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, and we cannot wait to welcome him to our Home & Family family when season seven begins.”

Mathison is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for his role in All My Children. He also has served as correspondent for Good Morning America and Extra, and co-hosted the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Home & Family is executive produced by Tracy Verna Soiseth.