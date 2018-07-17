Hollywood’s unions are “steadfastly” opposing an amendment to a bill pending in Congress that would slash funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities by 15%. The coalition of 12 unions, representing half a million industry workers and artists, includes SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, IATSE, the American Federation of Musicians, Actors’ Equity and the WGA East.

The opposition is being spearheaded by the Department of Professional Employees, AFL-CIO, through which many of the unions are affiliated.

Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI) offered the amendment to next year’s Interior, Environment and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

“The Department of Professional Employees and our affiliate unions in the arts, entertainment and media industries steadfastly oppose the Grothman amendment and any other attempt to slash federal arts funding,” DPE president Paul Almeida said in a statement. “The NEA and NEH are vital to our economy, helping to support family-sustaining jobs in all 50 states. As we have repeatedly told members of Congress, the economic pain of reduced federal arts funding will be felt most acutely in small towns and rural communities, far from the soundstages of Hollywood and bright lights of Broadway.”

The full list of guilds, societies and unions opposed to the amendment include:

Actors’ Equity Association

American Federation of Musicians

American Guild of Musical Artists

American Guild of Variety Artists

Directors Guild of America

Guild of Italian American Actors

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Office and Professional Employees International Union

SAG-AFTRA

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Writers Guild of America, East