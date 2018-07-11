John Amato, the New York-based CEO of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group has resigned his post.

The move comes during a period of realignment as the company’s new owners, Valence Media, arrange properties including the media brands as well as Media Rights Capital, Dick Clark Productions and a stake in A24. Valence co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk announced Amato’s departure this morning, saying a search is under way for his replacement.

While a broader restructuring has been ongoing this year at Valence and its properties, the timing of Amato’s departure may not have been entirely accidental. Amato had recently faced criticism from editorial staffers, especially at Billboard, for allegedly interfering with the publication of several stories outlining sexual misconduct claims against his music industry associates. Charlie Walk, the former president of Republic Records who was ousted as a judge on Fox’s reality show The Four, after allegations of sexual harassment, was reportedly one subject of #MeToo stories Amato is said to have squelched before their publication.

Amato has served as co-president of the media company since 2014 and was given the title of CEO in 2017. Along with THR and Billboard, the group also owns music-oriented sites such as Spin, Vibe and Stereogum.