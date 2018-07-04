Refresh for latest…: With the Fourth of July in full swing across the U.S., Hollywood and more have taken to Twitter to celebrate Independence Day and America. Some have the immigration situation top of mind, including Mark Hamill and Ellen DeGeneres, while Ron Howard encouraged folks to register to vote. Baby Driver helmer — and Brit — Edgar Wright wondered if Americans “want to come back” to England.
Others kept it celebratory and light. Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. posted an image of a patriotic version of the popular Marvel character saying, “Happy Birthday America! Wishing you all safe shenanigans and quality time with family and friends.” His fellow Avenger Chris Evans tweeted, “Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20.” Evans is of course referring to Captain America who was appropriately born on Independence Day.
Speaking of Independence Day, Will Smith took to Instagram to post an image of himself and Jeff Goldblum from the 1996 blockbuster with the caption, “You’re Welcome, America!”
Others wren’t shy about their opinions about the current state of our country and Donald Trump. Kathy Griffin didn’t mince words and tweeted “Happy Fourth! F*CK TRUMP!” Shortly after, she posted another tweet saying, “#MAGA…Put The Trumps In Prison.” Bill Maher tweeted, “Happy 4th, everybody – hope you’re enjoying celebrating America and everything it used to stand for (sad emoji face).”
As for Donald Trump, POTUS delivered a video message in the morning hours and tweeted the country is “doing great.” Maxine Waters, who isn’t exactly a Trump fan tweeted, “Happy 4th of July! Peace, justice, and equality for all, and that includes the children who have been separated from their parents. In the name of freedom, we must ensure we reconnect the children and parents who’ve been apart from one another for far too long.”
Hillary Clinton tweeted, “242 years ago, we set out to build a more perfect union. We’re not finished yet. Happy Fourth.”
Check out a sampling of 4th of July messages below: