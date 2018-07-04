Refresh for latest…: With the Fourth of July in full swing across the U.S., Hollywood and more have taken to to celebrate Independence Day and America. Some have the immigration situation top of mind, including Mark Hamill and Ellen DeGeneres, while Ron Howard encouraged folks to register to vote. Baby Driver helmer — and Brit — Edgar Wright wondered if Americans “want to come back” to England.

Others kept it celebratory and light. Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. posted an image of a patriotic version of the popular Marvel character saying, “Happy Birthday America! Wishing you all safe shenanigans and quality time with family and friends.” His fellow Avenger Chris Evans tweeted, “Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20.” Evans is of course referring to Captain America who was appropriately born on Independence Day.

Speaking of Independence Day, Will Smith took to Instagram to post an image of himself and Jeff Goldblum from the 1996 blockbuster with the caption, “You’re Welcome, America!”

Others wren’t shy about their opinions about the current state of our country and Donald Trump. Kathy Griffin didn’t mince words and tweeted “Happy Fourth! F*CK TRUMP!” Shortly after, she posted another tweet saying, “#MAGA…Put The Trumps In Prison.” Bill Maher tweeted, “Happy 4th, everybody – hope you’re enjoying celebrating America and everything it used to stand for (sad emoji face).”

As for Donald Trump, POTUS delivered a video message in the morning hours and tweeted the country is “doing great.” Maxine Waters, who isn’t exactly a Trump fan tweeted, “Happy 4th of July! Peace, justice, and equality for all, and that includes the children who have been separated from their parents. In the name of freedom, we must ensure we reconnect the children and parents who’ve been apart from one another for far too long.”

Hillary Clinton tweeted, “242 years ago, we set out to build a more perfect union. We’re not finished yet. Happy Fourth.”

Check out a sampling of 4th of July messages below:

Today would be a good day to remember the 2,300+ immigrant children separated from their families.#SadAndUnAmerican pic.twitter.com/Per20oQ8gH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 4, 2018

Happy Birthday [AMERICA]- A Nation of Immigrants 242 Years Young!

As you barbecue with family & friends, remember that however much you might love fireworks, they terrify our dogs & cats, so please protect them in any way you can think of. 🐶🐱🎇🎆🧨 pic.twitter.com/kDn7GgSq5j — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 4, 2018

#HappyBirthdayAmerica I have a request as a guy who believes in the principles of our gr8 nation. As you celebrate w/fam&friends please talk about re-committing yourselves to register/think/vote Be counted in local, state &national elections Don’t let the few drive the system pic.twitter.com/JD58ugLbRM — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 4, 2018

Somebody is feeling festive!!! Thinking a lot about freedom today. I believe in the power of the people. And I believe in love. #WeMatter We the people. All of us.

Be safe y’all. And love each other. https://t.co/fO3IEWItGT pic.twitter.com/aPnGOrgNej — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 4, 2018

Happy Resistance Day!

The revolt continues, some 242 years later.

C’mon, people! Let’s finish this! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 4, 2018

To my American friends: a) Happy Independence Day b) Do you guys want to come back? — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 4, 2018

Happy Birthday America! Wishing you all safe shenanigans and quality time with family and friends… #Happy4th #USA #TeamStark pic.twitter.com/3Utr6Eoy03 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th everyone!! I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 4, 2018

You’re Welcome, America! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

Happy 4th of July to my American friends! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Thank you for welcoming me into your country with open arms. My second home! #thankful #FourthOfJuly2018 pic.twitter.com/vxPquRgzv3 — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) July 4, 2018

“If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” – Samuel Adams Happy 4th of July — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 4, 2018

Spent my Fourth arguing about America in France just like Thomas goddamned Jefferson. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July, America! — Finn Cole (@FinnCole) July 4, 2018

On this #FourthOfJuly, it’s worth pondering the true meaning of American patriotism—as opposed to the distorted view of it propounded by Trump and Fox News. Here are the 5 principles of true patriots: pic.twitter.com/wLX7HkbJO1 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 4, 2018

#MAGA…Put The Trumps In Prison 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 4, 2018

Oh, and I forgot to mention, yesterday the Justice Dept. and Education Dept. killed Affirmative Action. And a Happy Fourth to you too, POC!! APPALLING. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2018

You never know when its going to be your last birthday. Happy 4th! — marc maron (@marcmaron) July 4, 2018

"Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves." – Abraham Lincoln.

May we deserve freedom.

Happy Fourth. 🗽 — Anna Chlumsky (@AnnaChlumsky) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! The new National Anthem is the theme song to America’s Funniest Home videos until further notice. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th, everybody – hope you're enjoying celebrating America and everything it used to stand for (sad emoji face). — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 4, 2018

Happy Fourth of July….Our Country is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! Peace, justice, and equality for all, and that includes the children who have been separated from their parents. In the name of freedom, we must ensure we reconnect the children and parents who've been apart from one another for far too long. 🇺🇸 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2018

E pluribus unum — out of diversity comes a deeper strength and unity rooted in the timeless ideals we celebrate today. It's "We the People" not "Us vs. Them." Happy 4th of July! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 4, 2018