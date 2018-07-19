Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to Hit and Run, an espionage thriller drama from Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators of the praised Netflix series Fauda, and Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, creators of the Amazon comedy Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Created and written by Issacharoff, Raz, Prestwich and Yorkin, Hit and Run centers on a happily married man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.

Issacharoff, Raz, Prestwich and Yorkin executive produce with Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Kimberlin Belloni of Artists First and David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Films.

This marks the second series order in two months for Mandeville Films, which also is behind the new ABC drama series The Fix. Hit and Run falls outside of the company’s deal at ABC Studios.

Yorkin and Prestwich executive produced The Killing. They also were creators and showrunners of Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything and CBS’ The Education of Max Bickford as well as executive producers/showrunners on FX’s The Riches. They are repped by UTA, Signature Ltd. and Gendler & Kelly.

Raz and Issacharoff are behind the Israeli political thriller drama series Fauda, now headed into its third season. The first two seasons swept the top Israeli TV Awards with multiple wins, including best drama series. Raz and Issacharoff are repped by UTA and Artists First.